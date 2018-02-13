Another success! Bill Holmes enjoys his last year as GCCA parade chairman

The Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s Mardi Gras parade rolled through downtown Biloxi without a hitch Tuesday. But a lot had to be done beforehand to make that happen.

Every GCCA parade for the past quarter of a century has had one man in common - Parade Chairman Bill Holmes. He has seen to the lineup of the floats, the organization of the route, the band of volunteers, and made sure it all fit together harmoniously.

Parade chairman Bill Holmes and a crew of Marines are volunteering to do the prep work to make sure the parade rolls as smooth as possible for #MardiGras18 #WLOXMardiGras pic.twitter.com/CYDgr8tKGj — Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) February 13, 2018

But Holmes is hanging up his beads as chairman. And although the role takes a lot of time and energy, he says he'll miss it.

"I love it, I love the people," Holmes told WLOX News Now. "It’s really very critical to do it right. There are so many little details. But, you know what, it's time at 72 that you let the younger people take over and let them get another feather in their bonnet. I’ve got enough feathers. I want to make sure that we put on a great show. Not a good show, great show. And that's what's so important to me. That's why it's a labor of love."

Now, instead of planning for next year, maybe he can relax and look forward to enjoying the parade like everyone else for years to come.

