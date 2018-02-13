Gulfport Police release pictures of bank robbery suspect - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport Police release pictures of bank robbery suspect

A close up surveillance photo of the Regions bank robbery suspect. (Photo source: GUlfport Police Dept.) A close up surveillance photo of the Regions bank robbery suspect. (Photo source: GUlfport Police Dept.)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Gulfport Police are on the scene of a bank robbery. It happened after 2pm at the Regions Bank on Highway 49 near Middle Drive. 

Investigators just released surveillance photos of the suspect with the warning, "Do not approach!" 

WLOX News has a crew at the scene, and we will be updating this story as new information becomes available. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly