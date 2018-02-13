Gulfport Police release pictures of bank robbery suspect

A close up surveillance photo of the Regions bank robbery suspect. (Photo source: GUlfport Police Dept.)

Gulfport Police are on the scene of a bank robbery. It happened after 2pm at the Regions Bank on Highway 49 near Middle Drive.

Investigators just released surveillance photos of the suspect with the warning, "Do not approach!"

Regions Banks robbery suspect. If you have information please contact Gulfport Police immediately. Do not approach! pic.twitter.com/bTQSylXBf8 — Gulfport Police Dept (@GulfportPolice) February 13, 2018

Another photo of the Regions bank suspect. pic.twitter.com/nK6Jb9SylH — Gulfport Police Dept (@GulfportPolice) February 13, 2018

WLOX News has a crew at the scene, and we will be updating this story as new information becomes available.

