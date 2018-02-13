Bank robbery suspect arrested in Gulfport - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Bank robbery suspect arrested in Gulfport

Andrew Joseph Whittaker, 22 of Gulfport, is charged with robbing Regions Bank in Gulfport Tuesday. (Source: Gulfport Police Dept) Andrew Joseph Whittaker, 22 of Gulfport, is charged with robbing Regions Bank in Gulfport Tuesday. (Source: Gulfport Police Dept)
A close up surveillance photo of the Regions bank robbery suspect. (Photo source: GUlfport Police Dept.) A close up surveillance photo of the Regions bank robbery suspect. (Photo source: GUlfport Police Dept.)
Gulfport Police released surveillance photos of the bank robbery suspect with the warning, "Do not approach!"  (Photo source: Gulfport Police Dept.) Gulfport Police released surveillance photos of the bank robbery suspect with the warning, "Do not approach!"  (Photo source: Gulfport Police Dept.)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

A suspect in a bank robbery was captured Wednesday morning by police in Gulfport. 

Authorities say Andrew Joseph Whittaker of Gulfport was recognized by an off-duty officer near Crossroads Shopping Center around 11:30 a.m. The officer approached another on-duty officer who was nearby and Whittaker was arrested.

Whittaker is accused of robbing Regions Bank just before 2pm Tuesday. It happened at the branch on Highway 49 near Middle Drive. 

Police said Whittaker got away with cash but wouldn't say how much. They're also not saying if he had a weapon or threatened the bank teller. When he left the bank, he ran away and didn't seem to have a getaway car nearby. 

Investigators released surveillance photos of the suspect with the warning, "Do not approach!" 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

