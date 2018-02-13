Royal cruise a GCCA tradition in Biloxi

After the landing, the King’s court parades to their royal float in the lineup to get ready for the parade to roll. (Photo source: WLOX)

Before Tuesday's parade rolls through downtown Biloxi, the Gulf Coast Carnival Association has another tradition to fulfill. This one was on the water.

The royal cruise took King D’Iberville, Keith Williams, and his court out to sea.

The tradition is a symbolic re-enactment of the landing of French Explorer Pierre Lemoyne D'Iberville more than three centuries ago. But the boat ride wouldn’t be complete without the annual water balloon fight with other members of the carnival association.

Williams said it’s an honor to be a part of the festivities.

"Whole lot of tradition. We’re the 110th crew with Gulf Coast Carnival, and there’s a whole lot of tradition with doing these things. The landing of D'Iberville, and the things we try to incorporate in our balls and everything else. It’s all about tradition," Williams said. "I personally am going to have four generations of Williams family in the stands watching this parade today. And there’s a long history with my personal family and there’s many families on the coast that have that long tradition and history and that’s what makes this organization so great."

After the landing, the King’s court parades to their royal float in the lineup to get ready for the parade to roll.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.