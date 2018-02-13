Man, 71, killed in Hwy 607 crash

A 71-year-old man died Monday night in a crash on Highway 607 in Hancock County. It happened around 10pm near Highway 604.

Investigators say the man was traveling south on Highway 607 in a gray 2013 Ford Fiesta when he crossed the center line, entered the northbound lane, and crashed head-on with a truck.

That 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was driven by a 21-year-old man from Slidell, LA. He was taken to Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries. But the driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. Both men were wearing their seatbelts.

The crash is still under investigation.

