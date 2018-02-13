LIVE ON GMM: No weather on the way to stop the good times from rolling today

Good Tuesday morning, South Mississippi. Happy Mardi Gras! There's no weather on the way today that will make you want to stop letting the good times roll. For Fat Tuesday, expect mostly cloudy skies with only isolated rain showers possible. Meteorologist Wesley Williams has your full forecast right now on Good Morning Mississippi.

Thinking of going to a parade today? Click HERE to see a full list of parades on the MS Coast and the routes. Jonathan Brannan and Desirae Duncan are live on GMM from the Gulf Coast Carnival Association Parade route as people are already staking out their spots.

CLICK HERE to watch GMM live from your smartphone or mobile device.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.