High School Soccer Playoffs and Region 8-5A Basketball

High school soccer: The Gulfport Admirals continued their winning ways on Monday, a soccer road game at Brandon. It was another nail biter as the Admirals pulled out a thrilling 1-0 victory over the Bulldogs (16-4-3). In the second half Joel Morales scored the games only goal from an assist from Christopher Bruni to propel Gulfport to victory.

The Admirals (16-4-3) advance to play Oak Grove in Gulfport 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Class 6A South State championship game.

The Lady Admirals suffered a 3-0 defeat to the Brandon Lady Bulldogs. Gulfport closed out the 2017-18 with a 12-7-4 record.

St. Stanislaus pulled out a 1-0 win against Richland (13-10-2). Clayton Benzing tallied the game winning goal for the Rockachaws (16-3-1). The win sets up an all-Coast final for the Class 4A South State title game. St. Stanislaus will entertain Pass Christian (14-7) 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The Rockachaws defeated their Region 7-4A rivals 3-2 in overtime on December 15. St. Stanislaus beat the Pirates 4-0 on January 19.

Region 8-5A Basketball Tournament: Long Beach High School is hosting the region tournament. Action got underway Monday afternoon. The Gautier Lady Gators and Stone were engaged in a down-to-the-wire conflict. Gautier would prevail 45-43 in overtime.

The Lady Gators will meet West Harrison in the title game Friday at 5 p.m. The Lady Canes defeated home standing Long Beach 46-25.

In boys play Stone held off a determined West Harrison squad 49-43. The Tomcats (22-5) advance to play Long Beach 6:30 p.m. Friday in the championship game. The Bearcats (9-18) pulled away from Gautier (14-12) 55-42.

The girls third-place game is set for 5 p.m. Thursday at Long Beach sending Stone against Long Beach. The boys third-place games pits Gautier and West Harrison 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

