Bay St. Louis council approves new coffee shop with drive thru

This is where P.J.'s Coffee Shop and Creole Creamery will be, complete with a drive thru. (Photo Source: WLOX)

A new drive thru is causing concern for some residents of Bay St. Louis.

Many packed city hall last week as a council unanimously approved bringing P.J.’s Coffee Shop and Creole Creamery to the 200 block of Main Street, near Social Chair.

“What they plan to do is join the two properties,” said Councilman Larry Smith. “The coffee shop here will have a drive thru so that people can pick up their coffee from the window and exit onto Second Street, which is a low traffic street.”

Those interested in getting a cup of Joe from P.J.’s will enter the drive thru on Main Street, curve around and exit on Second Street. However, the main concern here is an increase in traffic.

Old Town is a walking town where residents and visitors park and walk to restaurants and shops.

Main and Second streets can get busy during the week. Those opposed to the drive thru were very vocal with claims that the new addition will “ruin this town.”

Smith said P.J's is the innovative standout the city is looking for.

He said, “We want to get this hustling and bustling. We want to see the city revitalized, especially in the downtown area.”

“I think it’s a great idea,” said resident Jerry Spurlock. “I have no problem with the drive thru in this town.”

Plenty of residents and business owners are looking forward to P.J.’s, saying they hope it brings more foot traffic to the area.

“We believe in progress and we believe that P.J.’s will bring some progress to Main Street,” said Wild Gypsy Boutique co-owner Karina Carver.

“I understand that they’re scared but they also have to understand that it’s going to be a great day in the Bay, and that people that resist the change, I’ll probably see them in here getting their coffee,” Smith said.

Demolition on the inside of the buildings is scheduled for this week. P.J.’s The owners Coffee Shop says he hopes to have his newest business open before April.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.