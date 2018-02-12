NASA takes to social media to spread space agency message

The Stennis Space Center played host to about 20 of new school journalists, who listened in on the state of NASA and its many programs.

Traditional journalists and bloggers alike were invited to a tour of the Stennis Space Center on Monday. Many of these social influencers across the country, some from as far away as New York.

After the tour, Robert Lightfoot, the NASA acting administrator, held a video presentation about the agency's plans to return to the moon.

He highlighted NASA's $20 billion dollar budget and plans to learn more about deep space through the journey. “The budget places NASA and the United States once again at the forefront of leading a global effort to advance humanity's future in space, said Lightfoot.

Randy Galloway, the Stennis deputy director weighed in. Galloway stated, “Many of the things we're going to do is learning how to operate a few days away from home will help us feel far more confident when we take that hundreds of days from home leap to go to Mars.”

That message will go far and wide, according to blogger Diana Arias. “I'm going to share it with all my followers and learn with this experience to show more people the space is important. Going into STEM, science, technology, engineering and math is worth it.”

Space enthusiasts visiting the nearby Infinity Science Center agree.

One of them is Mike Currie. “It's important for us to be able to understand more about the entire universe. Obviously, there's so much more things that we don't know that we need to explore so we can have more knowledge.”

Infinity visitor Dan Vermeere offered his thoughts as well. “I think we need lofty goals. I think it's important for the future of this country, and we get a lot of inventions out of the program,” Vermeere said.

While many of these social media experts are keenly aware about the future of NASA, they're also keenly aware about something else, their own futures.

Put Baylee Webb in that category. “I'm a huge fan of NASA and I love space. I'm majoring in physics right now. I one day would like to work for NASA. And I'm also gathering information for my school’s students for the exploration of and development of space club, of which I'm the president of currently," said Webb.

For these writers, the event was more proof that NASA is about to blast off on new and important missions.

