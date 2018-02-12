South Mississippi Strong: Fred Tucei shares 100 years of wisdom & a special fishing spot

It's not often that a fisherman will share the location of his "honey hole." But Fred Tucei has shared a lot in his 100 years - a lifetime of hard work, happy memories, and a passion for fishing that's still going strong.More >>
Thousands of excited revelers lined the streets of downtown Gulfport for their final hurrah of the 2018 Carnival season.More >>
Biloxi's wide array of restaurants and dining options have landed it at the top of OpenTable's list of most romantic cities in America.More >>
The Krewe of Real People - The Next Generation rolled through the streets of Bay St. Louis on Tuesday. Crowds lined up on the waterfront to catch all the beads.More >>
This year's Gulf Coast Carnival Association parade rolled under perfect skies in downtown Biloxi. Thousands of people jammed the streets, looking to catch the perfect throws. Some are better at it than others.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
Passengers on board a flight from San Francisco to Honolulu got quite a scare Tuesday when an engine covering apparently came off mid-flight.More >>
A second-grade teacher and her husband found themselves in handcuffs when an undercover narcotics sting targeted their home.More >>
"What I think I feel good about is that some people don't appreciate firefighters and paramedics like they should and that's one of the reasons I wanted to do it, " says Mileena Painter.More >>
President Donald Trump's administration wants to replace half of SNAP recipients' monthly cash benefits with a box of food.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Health is telling people not to eat the deer meat in counties possibly affected by Chronic Wasting Disease. This disease is found in white tailed deer.More >>
Lexington Two officials have released a statement after Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler was fired Monday night following a special board meeting.More >>
Emergency crews are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl Tuesday night.More >>
New Orleans police are on the scene of multiple shootings in close proximity in the Lower Ninth Ward.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.More >>
