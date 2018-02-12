Three arrested after shoplifting incidents at Lowe's and Home Depot

D'Iberville police arrested three suspects in connection with shoplifting incidents at Home Depot and Lowe's, two major home improvement retailers.

Chief Wayne Payne announced the arrests of Andre C. McQuay, 37, of Mobile, AL; Brandon L. Shackelford, 36, of Amarillo, TX; and Heather M. Parker, 37, of Mobile, AL.

All three were taking into custody on charges of felony shoplifting and possession of stolen property.

Further investigation revealed McQuay, Shackelford, and Parker worked together to shoplift approximately $1,400 worth of Dewalt power tools and accessories from the D’Iberville Lowe's. Police also discovered merchandise stolen from Home Depot in Biloxi.

On Saturday Feb. 10 around 6:30 p.m., a D’Iberville police officer responded to Lowe's on Sangani Boulevard to address shoplifting in progress.

Lieutenant Jason King said the suspects were spotted trying to leave the parking lot in a vehicle.

A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle, with McQuay and Parker being immediately detained. Officials say Shackelford fled on foot, but was detained a short time later.

The suspects were transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Judge Albert Fountain set a bond of $25,000.00 for felony shoplifting and $1,000 for possession of stolen property for all three individuals.

If you have any information regarding this incident or any other crime, please contact the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-589 or www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com. Tips to Crime Stoppers are confidential and callers can remain anonymous.

