Gulf Coast Carnival Association holds royal ball Monday night

The last Mardi Gras ball of carnival season will be held in the Mississippi Coast Coliseum Monday night. The Gulf Coast Carnival Association holds its 2018 coronation ball. The event is similar to a theatrical production and GCCA spent the day preparing for the big show.

The royal court is going through the paces during rehearsals. A lot goes on behind the scenes to put on a production of the magnitude.

"Here today is the climax of it as we're going through rehearsals with all our royalty, the king and queen, so we can put on a great show tonight," said Captain of Carnival David Machado.

The theme for the tableau this year is The Ride of Your Life. Everything from Apollo 13's return to earth to the historic ride of Paul Revere to a thrilling roller coaster ride will be included as the Dukes and Maids appear on stage.

2018 King D'Iberville, Keith Williams, said everyone has poured so much into preparing for the coronation ball and everything has been done to make sure GCCA puts on a first-class show.

"It's a full gamut of emotions. There's excitement with a full weekend of activities. Then the public tonight is going to come out and it's the real thing. As I told everyone this morning, 'It's game day,'" said Williams.

Members of the Gulf Coast Carnival Association will have floor level seats. The public is invited to come and enjoy this carnival tradition in the arena.

"It's going to be a very regal show. I think it's going to be exciting. There will be a few surprises. Hopefully it will go off and be a good show," Machado said

The doors will open at 7pm and the coronation ball begins at 8pm.

