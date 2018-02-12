Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse set to roll tonight in Bay St. Louis

South Mississippi only Lundi Gras parade is set to roll in Bay St. Louis tonight at 5pm. The Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse Parade begins on Bookter Street in Bay Saint Louis.

A pre-parade tailgate party will be held on the grounds of the Bay St. Louis Depot starting at 2pm. If you want to be part of the blessing and royalty toast, be there by 4:30pm.

WLOX Meteorologist Wesley Williams says to expect a cool evening with temperatures in the 50s. The chance of rain is low, and no heavy downpours are expected.

Of course, several more parades on Fat Tuesday to wrap up this year's carnival season. You can find a full list of parades, maps, times and mardi gras balls on GulfCoastWeekend.com and on the Gulf Coast Weekend app.

