Moss Point welcomes Keith Davis back as police chief - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Moss Point welcomes Keith Davis back as police chief

Former Moss Point Police Chief Keith Davis is returning to lead the department once again. (Photo source: WLOX) Former Moss Point Police Chief Keith Davis is returning to lead the department once again. (Photo source: WLOX)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

Moss Point's newest police chief is a familiar face in the River City. Former chief Keith Davis is returning to lead the department once again. 

The Moss Point Board of Aldermen voted in favor of Davis's appointment at a special meeting Monday afternoon. 

Keith Davis comes into the job at a critical time. This change of leadership happens as the department is investigating several shootings, some deadly, all in the last few weeks.

Davis served as Moss Point's police chief for three years before stepping down in 2014. Back then, Davis told WLOX News Now the decision to resign wasn't one he came to easily, but he couldn't see eye-to-eye with then-mayor Billy Broomfield. 

Davis never elaborated on any specific disagreement with the mayor, and Broomfield didn't comment the resignation. 

Shortly after leaving Moss Point, Davis was appointed Marine Patrol Chief for the Department of Marine Resources. He's held that position ever since. 

Before working in Moss Point, Davis also worked for the Harrison County Sheriff's Department, as well as police departments in D'Iberville and Gulfport.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

