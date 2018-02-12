Moss Point mayor to announce new police chief tonight

The Moss Point Police Department will soon have a new chief. (Photo source: WLOX)

We will soon know who will be Moss Point's next police chief. Mayor Mario King posting on social media that he will make the announcement Monday night at 5pm.

This change of leadership comes as the department is investigating several shootings, some deadly, all in the last few weeks.

WLOX News Now will have a crew at the announcement. We will update you on air and online as to who's been tapped as the River City's next police chief.

