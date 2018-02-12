NOW ON GMM: It's drying out just in time for Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras

The weekend soak is over! A cold front is moving in today. We can expect cooler temperatures and fewer rain showers over the next several days. For Lundi Gras Monday, expect cloudy skies with a chance for rain showers. If you're heading out to any parades on Monday in South Mississippi, it looks unlikely that you'll be bothered by any heavy downpours.

