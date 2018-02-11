Beads rained down on North Bay parade

The North Bay Area Mardi Gras Association parade marched down Lemoyne Boulevard all the way to Automall Parkway. (Photo Source: WLOX)

For the North Bay Area Mardi Gras Association parade, the only rain was made of plenty of beads.

While the weather was dry, parade goers worked up a sweat keeping up with the action. “It’s high energy,” said Katie Malozzi of Spanish Fort, Alabama. “Lots of great beads and spending time with our friends.”

The floats came loaded for a long trip down Lemoyne Boulevard and all the way to Automall Parkway.

This year’s royalty was King Sean Bennett and Queen Ashley Bennett. The Grand Marshal of the parade was was Mike Mullins.

The Adams sisters came from Dallas, Texas, through Bogalousa dressed for the occasion. “I don’t understand why more people aren't dressed in an outfit,” said Connie Adams.

They also were well prepared for the loot. “We just like it,” added Carolyn Adams. “It’s not as crowded and crazy as New Orleans, and it's not far from Bogalusa.”

Many tents represented some friendly family dispute over college dominance, but coexistence was the word for the day.

“We rag each other pretty good year-round,” said Steven Ryan. “But it’s a time when we all come together. We enjoy it and have fun, but we still rag each other a pretty good bit.”

Jason Fontenelle was chief of the grill at party central designed to provide fuel for the fun.

His specialty is deer burgers. His goal? “Cooking as much food as possible and feeding everybody,” he said. “It’s like feeding the homeless, but these people aren't homeless.”

“I don’t want to take any of this food home,” Fontenelle said. “I want everybody to eat happy.”

For the thousands in D’Iberville, there’s nothing like the sound of happy voices on a Sunday afternoon.

“We always come together for this,” Ryan said. “It’s a great time. I think it’s a family oriented parade, which is hard to come by. We love it, we enjoy it and we do it with family.”

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.