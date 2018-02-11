Thousands brave the rain for Pass Christian St. Paul's Carnival Association parade

Fog and rain couldn't stop the party in Pass Christian.

The St. Paul Carnival Association parade rolled right through the rain in Sunday.

The 88th "King Christian" Dane Jenkins and "Queen Christina" Regina Fayard Warren got things started with the ceremonial toast at the reviewing stand.

With a steady but light rain falling, thousands lined the road for one of the coast's favorite parades.

Locals weren't the only ones getting into the act. Some, like the McClains, came over from Baton Rouge.

"It's the best parade on the Gulf Coast," said Denny McClain. "My Daughter lives in Gulfport, we're just having a good time."

Others, like Cheyenne Spaeder, made a bit of a farther trip from Erie, Pennsylvania. "My best friend lives here," said Spaeder. "It's crazy. I love it. Especially all the beads!"

Others came from farther still. Brian Hasselfelt needed his passport for this trip since he made the journey from Canada.

Hasselfelt said, "I flew down on Friday to join up with a bunch of friends from New Jersey and from down in this area to have a great time."

This is his second South Mississippi Mardi Gras. It's a trip he hopes to make again in the future. "Just the whole fun and the atmosphere and the excitement, it's great," he said.

Karen Dollar has been attending the St. Paul's Carnival Association Parade for years. A quick drive over from Georgia is worth it to see her family.

"I love the Mardi Gras and I've got a lot of family here, and I brought a lot of family with me," she said.

All in all, it was a wet but fun Mardi Gras 2018 weekend with an international audience.

Pass Christian Police Chief Tim Hendricks says an estimated 25,000 people attended this year's parade. Hendricks says one arrest was made during the parade for public intoxication.

