'Moss Point's 100 Men' strives to end violence in city

A movement in Moss Point, aimed at battling the recent surge of violence in the city, is gaining steam.

A Facebook Live video showed a packed room at Moss Point Recreation Center last week.

Dozens of men shared stories, personal testimonies and words of advice during a meeting for Moss Point's 100 Men. It's a group that was started by Derrick Taite, who had one goal in mind.

"When the violence picked up, I was just sitting at home one day, and I though I have to do something else. I have to do something to rejuvenate and help get the community back involved," Taite said.

A shooting on Friday was the city's most recent homicide. Jaylen Fountain was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of 16-year-old Xavier Davison.

Taite said it will take community involvement to stop the violence. His group is striving to give young people mentors, in hopes of keeping them off the street.

"So what we have to do is just turn over one stone at a time," he said. "Get more programs for kids to do. The community has to become more involved in those activities to give us a better foundation for the kids."

"We just want to make sure the word gets out that this community no longer tolerates the violence and we're going to make sure with the help of our police department, that we do take our streets back," said Chuck Redmond, Ward II Alderman.

Redmond supports the movement. He said the violence has been a black eye to Moss Point.

"We have a beautiful city, we have beautiful citizens in this community. We have a mayor and a board of aldermen that supports all the movements within the city. And we're doing everything as a city that we can to make sure that this comes to an end," he said.

An end that Taite says is near.

"It's an epidemic. And I think manifestation with the glory of God, this will get solved," Taite said.

The group's next meeting will be on February 26th at 6 p.m. at the Moss Point Community Center. Alderman Ennit Morris will lead the discussion on how to create a neighborhood watch.

Though the group is called Moss Point's 100 Men, Taite said the group is open to anyone who wants to volunteer and help.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.