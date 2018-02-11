Coast Guard responds to oil spill in Mississippi River

The Coast Guard is responding to a report of an oil spill near mile marker 145 of the lower Mississippi River.

Officials say at about 12:30 a.m., watchstanders received a reports of an oil spill into the lower Mississippi River at the Pine Oaks Terminal.

Coast Guard incident management teams determined that nearly 100 gallons and has concluded their response.

ES&H, an oil spill response organization, has been contracted to provide an assessment.

The waterway remains open. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

