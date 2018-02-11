WATCH: The St. Paul Carnival Association Parade dodges the rain - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

WATCH: The St. Paul Carnival Association Parade dodges the rain in Pass Christian

By Lindsay Knowles, Producer
The St. Paul Carnival Association is celebrating 88 years of carnival history in Pass Christian. (Photo source: WLOX) The St. Paul Carnival Association is celebrating 88 years of carnival history in Pass Christian. (Photo source: WLOX)
This year's King Christian is Dane Jenkins and Queen Regina Fayard Warren. (Photo source: WLOX) This year's King Christian is Dane Jenkins and Queen Regina Fayard Warren. (Photo source: WLOX)
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) -

Despite cloudy skies and the threat of rain, a groovy good time is happening in Pass Christian for Mardi Gras this year. The St. Paul Carnival Association's annual parade rolled for the 88th year Sunday. 

This year's King Christian is Dane Jenkins and Queen Regina Fayard Warren. Jenkins and his family operate Southern Printing in Pass Christian. Warren is a realtor for Coldwell Banker Alfonso Realty.

This year's theme is "Groovy Gras: Pass, Love, and Beads." According to the carnival association, most of the original riders in St. Paul's are baby boomers who experienced the hippy movement. Now, two generations and nearly two dozen offspring later, those baby boomers have truly discovered the meaning of "free love."

St. Paul Carnival Association is celebrating 88 years of carnival history in Pass Christian. According to SPCA, the city's earliest parades were held from 1914 to 1922. The SPCA was established in 1930 as a means to raise funds for the benefit of St. Joseph School and the Sisters of Mercy who taught there.

Since then, SPCA has continued with its philanthropic activities, benefiting St. Paul Catholic School and St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School, as well as a number of local nonprofits and organizations over the years.

READ MORE ABOUT EACH OF THE FLOATS APPEARING IN THIS YEAR'S PARADE BELOW. 

