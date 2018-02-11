Krewe of Diamondhead continues more than four decades of fun

Great Britain may have the royal family but here on the Gulf Coast, we have something almost as good, if not better -- Mardi Gras royalty. And reigning over the Gulf Coast Carnival Association for the 110th year are King D'Iberville and Queen Ixolib.More >>
The Krewe of Diamondhead parade rolled Saturday in Hancock County, marking 42 years that the krewe has brought the family-friendly parade to the small community.More >>
No rain, no pain. The beginning of the party was dry - at least as far as the weather goes - as the Krewe of Neptune Parade rolled through downtown Biloxi.More >>
The Krewe of Gemini Parade got off to a dry start. The threat of rain didn't stop the majority of parade goers from lining the parade route for some Mardi Gras fun.More >>
The Biloxi Police Department arrested Michael Keith Walls, 34, of Biloxi Friday on a warrant for felony credit card fraud.More >>
Police and officials from the coroner's office worked two different scenes.More >>
Scott Beary’s death Wednesday came just a week after he and his wife lost their premature baby girl born at 22 weeks.More >>
Pelham Police say a missing Chelsea woman has been found alive.More >>
Two people are recovering after being attacked by a Pitbull mix. An 11-year-old Southaven boy is at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital with severe injuries to his leg after the dog attacked him.More >>
A foster parent in Indianapolis, IN, admitted to injuring a 2-month-old baby in his care and child welfare advocates are calling the case alarming. Doctors discovered that the baby had bruises on her body and 35 broken bones from her ribs to her hands, and now her foster parent is charged with neglect and battery.More >>
