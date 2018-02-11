Krewe of Diamondhead continues more than four decades of fun - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Krewe of Diamondhead continues more than four decades of fun

By Dave Ryan, Reporter
DIAMONDHEAD, MS (WLOX) -

The Krewe of Diamondhead parade rolled Saturday in Hancock County, marking 42 years that the krewe has brought the family-friendly parade to the small community.

Despite looming clouds and the threat of storms, hundreds of people lined the streets, ready to catch beads and have a good time. Featuring everything from large floats to small golf carts, the parade offered something for everyone. For those who attended, it was the chance for all the fun of carnival in a small-town setting.

"This is awesome, a nice little warm-up for the big ones," said one man who was attending the Diamondhead parade for the first time. "I love it. I love the effort they put into it. It's just fun. It's just a wonderful thing to do. I'm happy that the community's able to do it. It's wonderful."

While the sun never did come out, no raindrops fell on the crowd of eager parade goers. But many families at the parade said they would have been there, rain or shine. 

"There's not as much 'over Mardi Gras-ing.' There's not as much drinking and stuff like that," noted one parade goer. "This is a real good family parade."

