Lee leads Resurrection to rain-soaked thriller over Franklin County, other soccer playoff action

Regulation, two overtimes and a golden goal period weren't enough, but Resurrection still found a way to outlast Franklin County on penalty kicks 1-1 (5-2) in a rain-soaked thriller at Gautier's Vaughn-Wallace Stadium, advancing to their first South State Championship Game since 2009.

"I've got a resilient group of boys," Eagles head coach Steve Simkins said. "I'm gonna have some boys that are gonna be tired tonight. They just played about 120 minutes or more, but we hung in there until the end and won. It really wasn't how we drew it up, but a win's a win."

Trailing 1-0 in the second half, senior forward Patrick Lee delivered the equalizer, banking a shot off the goal post to tie the game at 1-1. Not to be outdone, he eventually scored the game-winning penalty kick.

"History, we just made history," an emotional Lee said after the game. "That's what it felt like. You can't say any more."

"Patrick (had not) played soccer for four years until about 12 games ago," Simkins said. "He's one great athlete, and we've been very fortunate to have him this year. We certainly needed him tonight."

The Eagles will travel to Sacred Heart for the Class 1A/2A/3A South State Championship game, time and date TBA.

Meanwhile, the Ocean Springs boys saw their season come to an end at the hands of Oak Grove, falling on the road 3-1.

Due to tonight's inclement weather, the Coast still has a few second round games left to be played. Gulfport's doubleheader at Brandon was moved to Monday, with the girls getting things going at 5 p.m. followed by the boys at 6:45. Meanwhile, St. Stanislaus will play their second round contest against Richland at 5 p.m. on Monday on the campus of Pearl High School.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.