Krewe of Gemini rolls through Gulfport

The Krewe of Gemini Parade got off to a dry start. The threat of rain didn't stop the majority of parade-goers from lining the parade route for some Mardi Gras fun.

“We got a little weather. We caught the end of it, but we still got some beads, a few trinkets. I think he got a smile on his face a little bit. I think we're doing good,” said Glen Palmisano.

The good times were rollin’.

Revelers were in position, ready to catch the beads and throws no matter what came flying their way. They were ready.

From the floats to the music, and beads, people usually know what to expect when it comes to Mardi Gras, but something about it brings the crowds back year after year.

“I been doing it for 27 years. I can't get away. Can't get enough of this Gulf Coast,” said Don Holloway.

For so many, Mardi Gras represents more than king cake, beads, and parades, it’s about good clean family fun.

“Just having fun, great people, lot of beads being thrown, great activity,” said Robert Daily.

There are still plenty more Gulf Coast parades to enjoy from now until Fat Tuesday.

“We're going to hit everyone we can hit from here on until it ends,” said one parade-goer.

S.J. and Sylvia Marengo were the King and Queen of this krewe.

