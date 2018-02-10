Biloxi police arrest man for felony credit card fraud

Walls was arrested after an investigation into several fraudulent credit card transactions. (Photo source: Biloxi PD)

The Biloxi Police Department arrested Michael Keith Walls, 34, of Biloxi Friday on a warrant for felony credit card fraud.

Walls was arrested after an investigation into several fraudulent credit card transactions.

Police say Walls made those fraudulent credit card transactions within the City of Biloxi, and police say he received more than $1000.

Walls was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Bond was set at $25,000.

