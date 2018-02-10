Order of Dionysus prepares to roll in D'Iberville parade

The Order of Dionysus formed last year (Source: WLOX)

A new Mardi Gras organization is preparing to roll in its first parade tomorrow in D'Iberville, the Order of Dionysus.

Floats for the new Mardi Gras organization arrived in D'Iberville this afternoon from Slidell, LA.

Thirty-seven members will ride on the two floats during Sunday's North Bay Area Mardi Gras Association parade.

The Order of Dionysus was formed in 2017.

The parade captain said the goal of the organization is to give everyone a chance to experience Mardi Gras.

"We are a new organization to promote the Mardi Gras way, for people to experience Mardi Gras, that don't have the means or the ability to join one of the bigger krewes. We're a krewe that's for anyone and everyone," said Wallace Schram.

The organization's members say as they continue to grow, they plan to give back to the community through scholarships and other donations.

The North Bay Area Association Parade rolls at 1:30 in D'Iberville.

