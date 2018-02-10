MBN searching for MS man who they suspect of selling opioids and other drugs

Director Dowdy said agents seized 147 grams of cocaine, 414 grams of marijuana, 46 dosage units of the opioid painkiller oxycodone, and 3 firearms. (Photo source: MBN)

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) is searching for Adrian Reed, 38, of Brookhaven. Officials say Reed is suspected of selling opioids, cocaine, and marijuana.

MBN Director John Dowdy says Reed was not home Thursday when MBN and local law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at his residence. Dowdy says drugs and weapons were found at the residence.

Reed faces multiple charges including possession with intent to sell or distribute cocaine, marijuana, and oxycodone as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also faces a violation of probation charge.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections, the Brookhaven Police Department, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office assisted the MBN in this investigation.

Anyone with information regarding Reed’s whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement or the MBN at 800-844-NARC.

