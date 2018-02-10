Baseball player Bobby Bradley giving back to the community

Under cloudy conditions and the threat of rain...65 youngsters hit the artificial turf on the football field for the 3rd annual Bobby Bradley Foundations baseball camp at Harrison Central High School.

Bradley said, "Wishing there would have been more of this when I was growing up and have been able to hang out with guys like this."

Bradley was assisted by Harrison Central Red Rebels new baseball coach Neil Frederic and C.J. Bailey, a former Moss Point High and Southern Miss defensive back, who specializes in fitness and sports performance.

As a high school senior...Cleveland selected Bradley in the third round of the 2014 Major League Draft and decided to begin his minor league career instead of playing college baseball at LSU.

In four minor league seasons, Bradley has launched 87 home runs and a .261 batting average. He knows exactly what he must do to crack the major league roster.

"Just focusing on not trying to hit a homer every time," said Bradley. "Just having a better mental approach. I'm never going to be satisfied with where I am now. I always strive to get better in everything."

Bradley reports to the Indians training camp in Arizona on February 18.

He expects to begin the 2018 minor league season with the Double "A" Akron Rubberducks or the Triple "A" Columbus Clippers.

