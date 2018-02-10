WATCH LIVE at 1pm: Gulf Coast Carnival Association Parade in Bil - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

WATCH LIVE at 1pm: Gulf Coast Carnival Association Parade in Biloxi

Live video from WLOX News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WLOX News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

The Gulf Coast Carnival Association is set to roll their Fat Tuesday parade through the streets of downtown Biloxi. Our coverage of all the fun starts at 1pm. You can watch it on WLOX ABC, through the WLOX News app, or on Facebook Live.

Reigning over the Gulf Coast Carnival Association for the 110th year are King D'Iberville and Queen Ixolib. This year, that honor goes to Keith Williams and Katherine Rushton. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly