WATCH LIVE at 1pm: Gulf Coast Carnival Association Parade in Biloxi

Live video from WLOX News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WLOX News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
The Gulf Coast Carnival Association is set to roll their Fat Tuesday parade through the streets of downtown Biloxi. Our coverage of all the fun starts at 1pm. You can watch it on WLOX ABC, through the WLOX News app, or on Facebook Live.
Reigning over the Gulf Coast Carnival Association for the 110th year are King D'Iberville and Queen Ixolib. This year, that honor goes to Keith Williams and Katherine Rushton.
The king and queen of the gulf coast carnival association. Keith Williams is King DIberville, Kate Rushton is queen Ixolib.@WLOX pic.twitter.com/gVqKT3Exii— dougwalkerwlox (@dougwalkerwlox) February 13, 2018
Got beads? There will be plenty to go around in downtown Biloxi as Mardi Gras 2018 it’s on the way.@WLOX pic.twitter.com/jEQQUnzTex— dougwalkerwlox (@dougwalkerwlox) February 13, 2018
An itty-bitty rain shower can't be ruled out as we Mardi Gras mambo today. But, I see good times ahead. My forecast: https://t.co/wCNsfF0ACO #MSwx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/APxzag94GZ— Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) February 13, 2018
People are gathering, getting ready for the big GCCA parade in Biloxi at 1 PM this afternoon! Beautiful weather for the parade! #mswx pic.twitter.com/d7RiOF19rM— Andrew Blake Wilson (@AndrewWilsonWX) February 13, 2018
Parade chairman Bill Holmes and a crew of Marines are volunteering to do the prep work to make sure the parade rolls as smooth as possible for #MardiGras18 #WLOXMardiGras pic.twitter.com/CYDgr8tKGj— Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) February 13, 2018
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.
The Gulf Coast Carnival Association is set to roll their Fat Tuesday parade through the streets of downtown Biloxi. Our coverage of all the fun starts at 1pm.More >>
The Gulf Coast Carnival Association is set to roll their Fat Tuesday parade through the streets of downtown Biloxi. Our coverage of all the fun starts at 1pm.More >>
Before Tuesday's parade rolls through downtown Biloxi, the Gulf Coast Carnival Association has another tradition to fulfill. This one was on the water.More >>
Before Tuesday's parade rolls through downtown Biloxi, the Gulf Coast Carnival Association has another tradition to fulfill. This one was on the water.More >>
A 71-year-old man died Monday night in a crash on Highway 607 in Hancock County.More >>
A 71-year-old man died Monday night in a crash on Highway 607 in Hancock County.More >>
Mixed feelings in Bay St. Louis after city officials approve the addition of a new drive thru to Old Town.More >>
Mixed feelings in Bay St. Louis after city officials approve the addition of a new drive thru to Old Town.More >>
The Gulf Coast Carnival Association and the city are putting on the finishing touches and making sure everything's ready to go.More >>
The Gulf Coast Carnival Association and the city are putting on the finishing touches and making sure everything's ready to go.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
Two 19-year-olds were arrested after allegedly beating, stabbing and leaving the young woman for dead.More >>
Two 19-year-olds were arrested after allegedly beating, stabbing and leaving the young woman for dead.More >>
Kim would have made the Olympic team with ease four years ago, but she was 13 at the time, too young to make the trip to Russia.More >>
Kim would have made the Olympic team with ease four years ago, but she was 13 at the time, too young to make the trip to Russia.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
If you see a Honda Odyssey van with tag number NIS5N, call police immediately.More >>
If you see a Honda Odyssey van with tag number NIS5N, call police immediately.More >>
The mother of Holt High School basketball star, Jalen Merriweather, is speaking out and pleading for the capture of her son's killer.More >>
The mother of Holt High School basketball star, Jalen Merriweather, is speaking out and pleading for the capture of her son's killer.More >>
It's been two weeks since Ajah Blackledge has been seen.More >>
It's been two weeks since Ajah Blackledge has been seen.More >>
One man is dead and two others hurt after a late night shooting in Eastover around midnight Saturday.More >>
One man is dead and two others hurt after a late night shooting in Eastover around midnight Saturday.More >>
Enjoy the scenes of New Orleans without having to brave the cold temperatures and windy conditions.More >>
Enjoy the scenes of New Orleans without having to brave the cold temperatures and windy conditions.More >>