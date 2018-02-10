Perfect weather as Gulf Coast Carnival Association rolls in Bilo - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Perfect weather as Gulf Coast Carnival Association rolls in Biloxi

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

It was nearly perfect parade weather for Tuesday's Gulf Coast Carnival Association Parade through the streets of downtown Biloxi. Reigning over the Gulf Coast Carnival Association for the 110th year are King D'Iberville and Queen Ixolib. This year, that honor goes to Keith Williams and Katherine Rushton. 

