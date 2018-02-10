Perfect weather as Gulf Coast Carnival Association rolls in Biloxi

Live video from WLOX News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WLOX News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
It was nearly perfect parade weather for Tuesday's Gulf Coast Carnival Association Parade through the streets of downtown Biloxi. Reigning over the Gulf Coast Carnival Association for the 110th year are King D'Iberville and Queen Ixolib. This year, that honor goes to Keith Williams and Katherine Rushton.
The king and queen of the gulf coast carnival association. Keith Williams is King DIberville, Kate Rushton is queen Ixolib.@WLOX pic.twitter.com/gVqKT3Exii— dougwalkerwlox (@dougwalkerwlox) February 13, 2018
Got beads? There will be plenty to go around in downtown Biloxi as Mardi Gras 2018 it’s on the way.@WLOX pic.twitter.com/jEQQUnzTex— dougwalkerwlox (@dougwalkerwlox) February 13, 2018
An itty-bitty rain shower can't be ruled out as we Mardi Gras mambo today. But, I see good times ahead. My forecast: https://t.co/wCNsfF0ACO #MSwx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/APxzag94GZ— Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) February 13, 2018
People are gathering, getting ready for the big GCCA parade in Biloxi at 1 PM this afternoon! Beautiful weather for the parade! #mswx pic.twitter.com/d7RiOF19rM— Andrew Blake Wilson (@AndrewWilsonWX) February 13, 2018
Parade chairman Bill Holmes and a crew of Marines are volunteering to do the prep work to make sure the parade rolls as smooth as possible for #MardiGras18 #WLOXMardiGras pic.twitter.com/CYDgr8tKGj— Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) February 13, 2018
