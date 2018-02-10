Officials estimate 45-55,000 showed for Biloxi's Gulf Coast Carn - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Officials estimate 45-55,000 showed for Biloxi's Gulf Coast Carnival Association parade

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

It was nearly perfect parade weather for Tuesday's Gulf Coast Carnival Association Parade through the streets of downtown Biloxi. Reigning over the Gulf Coast Carnival Association for the 110th year are King D'Iberville and Queen Ixolib. This year, that honor goes to Keith Williams and Katherine Rushton. 

Biloxi police estimate that between 45,000 and 55,000 people attended the parade in downtown Biloxi.

