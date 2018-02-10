Officials estimate 45-55,000 showed for Biloxi's Gulf Coast Carnival Association parade

Live video from WLOX News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WLOX News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
It was nearly perfect parade weather for Tuesday's Gulf Coast Carnival Association Parade through the streets of downtown Biloxi. Reigning over the Gulf Coast Carnival Association for the 110th year are King D'Iberville and Queen Ixolib. This year, that honor goes to Keith Williams and Katherine Rushton.
Biloxi police estimate that between 45,000 and 55,000 people attended the parade in downtown Biloxi.
The king and queen of the gulf coast carnival association. Keith Williams is King DIberville, Kate Rushton is queen Ixolib.@WLOX pic.twitter.com/gVqKT3Exii— dougwalkerwlox (@dougwalkerwlox) February 13, 2018
Got beads? There will be plenty to go around in downtown Biloxi as Mardi Gras 2018 it’s on the way.@WLOX pic.twitter.com/jEQQUnzTex— dougwalkerwlox (@dougwalkerwlox) February 13, 2018
An itty-bitty rain shower can't be ruled out as we Mardi Gras mambo today. But, I see good times ahead. My forecast: https://t.co/wCNsfF0ACO #MSwx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/APxzag94GZ— Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) February 13, 2018
People are gathering, getting ready for the big GCCA parade in Biloxi at 1 PM this afternoon! Beautiful weather for the parade! #mswx pic.twitter.com/d7RiOF19rM— Andrew Blake Wilson (@AndrewWilsonWX) February 13, 2018
Parade chairman Bill Holmes and a crew of Marines are volunteering to do the prep work to make sure the parade rolls as smooth as possible for #MardiGras18 #WLOXMardiGras pic.twitter.com/CYDgr8tKGj— Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) February 13, 2018
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.
The Krewe of Real People - The Next Generation rolled through the streets of Bay St. Louis on Tuesday. Crowds lined up on the waterfront to catch all the beads.More >>
The Krewe of Real People - The Next Generation rolled through the streets of Bay St. Louis on Tuesday. Crowds lined up on the waterfront to catch all the beads.More >>
This year's Gulf Coast Carnival Association parade rolled under perfect skies in downtown Biloxi. Thousands of people jammed the streets, looking to catch the perfect throws. Some are better at it than others.More >>
This year's Gulf Coast Carnival Association parade rolled under perfect skies in downtown Biloxi. Thousands of people jammed the streets, looking to catch the perfect throws. Some are better at it than others.More >>
The debate over who can carry a gun in Mississippi and where continues in Jackson. Some university officials and security experts are concerned over the impact of one proposed bill.More >>
The debate over who can carry a gun in Mississippi and where continues in Jackson. Some university officials and security experts are concerned over the impact of one proposed bill.More >>
A group of plaintiffs, represented by the Southern Poverty Law Center, could appeal the decision. Lawyers on both sides have long said the case is bound for the Mississippi Supreme Court.More >>
A group of plaintiffs, represented by the Southern Poverty Law Center, could appeal the decision. Lawyers on both sides have long said the case is bound for the Mississippi Supreme Court.More >>
In the days before the romantic occasion, florists like Rose's on Pass Road are up to their eyeballs in flowers.More >>
In the days before the romantic occasion, florists like Rose's on Pass Road are up to their eyeballs in flowers.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
Alivia Viellieux died at her home, after a hospitalization for influenza. The Delaware County coroner says she died from pneumonia.More >>
Alivia Viellieux died at her home, after a hospitalization for influenza. The Delaware County coroner says she died from pneumonia.More >>
President Donald Trump's administration wants to replace half of SNAP recipients' monthly cash benefits with a box of food.More >>
President Donald Trump's administration wants to replace half of SNAP recipients' monthly cash benefits with a box of food.More >>
The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died after being struck by a vehicle late Monday night says she doesn't hold a grudge against the driver but wants to know what happened.More >>
The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died after being struck by a vehicle late Monday night says she doesn't hold a grudge against the driver but wants to know what happened.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.More >>
Two 19-year-olds were arrested after allegedly beating, stabbing and leaving the young woman for dead.More >>
Two 19-year-olds were arrested after allegedly beating, stabbing and leaving the young woman for dead.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Health is telling people not to eat the deer meat in counties possibly affected by Chronic Wasting Disease. This disease is found in white tailed deer.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Health is telling people not to eat the deer meat in counties possibly affected by Chronic Wasting Disease. This disease is found in white tailed deer.More >>
Lexington Two officials have released a statement after Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler was fired Monday night following a special board meeting.More >>
Lexington Two officials have released a statement after Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler was fired Monday night following a special board meeting.More >>
A second-grade teacher and her husband found themselves in handcuffs when an undercover narcotics sting targeted their home.More >>
A second-grade teacher and her husband found themselves in handcuffs when an undercover narcotics sting targeted their home.More >>