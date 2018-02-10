Which local teams advanced to the South State soccer finals on Friday?

On a cool night in Carriere, Pearl River Central High School hosted Long Beach in the girls and boys 5A soccer playoffs. The Lady Bearcats Neil Scott attacked the Lady Blue Devils net time and time again. 25 minutes into the first half, Nathalie Salvador sent the ball to Maddie Beets and the senior was able to place the ball into the PRC net giving Long Beach the lead.

Three minutes later Beet would strike again. She controlled the ball and kicked home her second goal on the night as the ball sailed into the left side of the net, away from the PRC goalkeeper.

Credit Pearl River Central goalkeeper Kylie Guerra. She's only a seventh grader and she made numerous saves on the night.

However, with 12 minutes remaining in the game, Maddie Beets delivered a perfect corner kick high, in front of the net, where Salvador scored the goal on a header. Long Beach advanced with a 3-0 victory and will play in the 5A South State finals on Tuesday. Long Beach is now 20-0-1 on the season.

The Long Beach Bearcats boys team faced a tough PRC Blue Devils squad. Long Beach prevailed with a 2-0 overtime victory. The Bearcats also advance to the 5A South State title game on Tuesday.

The Pass Christian Pirates and Lady Pirates traveled to Florence on Friday in the 4A playoffs. When the stadium lights were turned off for the night, the Pass Christian boys team had pulled out a 4-3 win, claiming the victory on penalty kicks 4-2. The Lady Pirates were eliminated. Florence defeated the Lady Pirates 2-1 in overtime.

St. Stanislaus takes on Richland 6 p.m. Saturday on the campus of Pearl High School. Pass Christian will play the survivor on Tuesday for the 4A South State title.

The Bay High Lady Tigers eliminated Vancleave 4-2 and will travel to Florence on Tuesday night. The winner claims the 4A South State title and will advance to the state tournament.

Class 6A ranks, the Ocean Springs Lady Greyhounds suffered a heart-breaker Friday night at Oak Grove. The Lady Warriors prevailed 3-2 in overtime. The Ocean Springs boys team will face Oak Grove 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Gulfport boys and girls soccer teams will be on the road at Brandon on Saturday. The Lady Admirals battle the Lady Bulldogs at 3:30, followed by the boys game at 5:15 p.m.

OLA took care of business Friday night on the home turf. The Crescents eliminated Franklin County 4-0 and will travel to Sacred Heart Tuesday night in the 1A-2A-3A South State championship.

The Resurrection boys hit the road at Franklin County 7 p.m. Saturday. A win and the Eagles will play in the 1A-2A-3A South State championship game.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.