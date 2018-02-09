UPDATE: Arrest made in fatal shooting of 16 year old in Moss Point

Moss Point police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Friday night.

Interim Chief Brandon Ashley said Xavier Davison, 16, was shot in the chest just before 9 p.m. at a home on Rollins Street. He was taken to the hospital by people he was with when the shooting happened. Davison later died at Singing River Hospital.

Ashley reports several witnesses identified the shooter as Jaylen Fountain, 22, of Moss Point. After issuing a BOLO for him, Chief Ashley said Fountain turned himself in at the Moss Point Police Department.

After being interviewed, Fountain was charged with Manslaughter-Culpable Negligence. He's being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.

If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to contact Detective Mark Peters or the Moss Point Police Department at (228) 475-1711. You can also contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-787-5898.

