17-year-old victim dead after being gunned down in Moss Point

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

Interim Chief Brandon Ashley said the 17-year-old victim of a shooting in Moss Point died tonight.

The shooting happened on Rollins Street. 

Mayor Mario King reported the shooting to WLOX. 

The identity of the victim has not been released. 

Mayor King says police are currently searching for the suspect. 

The Mayor did confirm that this was an isolated incident and was not gang-related. 

Mayor King says the Pascagoula Police Department is assisting the Moss Point Police Department in this investigation. 

In an effort to combat the recent violence that has erupted in Moss Point, the city enforced a curfew Tuesday that stated anyone under 18 must be inside of a residence by 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and by 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. This shooting happened before 11 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

This shooting comes on Moss Point's Chief of Police's last day on the job.

We'll update the story as we receive more information.

