Families find fun at Ocean Springs night parade

Thousands of people lined the streets of Ocean Springs Friday night for the town's annual nighttime Mardi Gras parade. The Ocean Springs High School Band played traditional carnival songs as they got ready to roll out for the parade.

It's something John Volland, in town from San Diego appreciates, along with the family-friendly atmosphere.

"I'm thinking the music's loud and people are enjoying themselves," Volland said. "Fifteen years ago, I would go to New Orleans, and I was driving through here, so I stopped and had a good time. Then I bought a house here, so I visit all during this time."

Those who live here are also in agreement, the parade is a good time not to be missed.

"It's a tradition for us to come here every year and it's really, really fun," Kasey Mizell said. "The best thing is getting the beads, listening to the music and watching the floats go by."

"It's something you get to come and do with your family. It's fun, and you all have to get along or it doesn't really work out," Gabby Forbes said.

"It's great hanging out with my grandkids and my daughter," Hope Taylor said. "It's a relaxing, enjoyable time - watching them catch the beads and trying to scramble for the little toys and stuff."

"We always have fun with our family. We bring food and stuff, and we like watching the floats go past," 12-year-old Savannah Sonnier said.

Revelers were glad the weather held up, after the forecast called for a possibility of some showers.

"The weather's great, and we have a terrific spot right here at the beginning of the parade, so we hope to get a lot of good stuff," Taylor said.

