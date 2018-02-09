Pass Christian Girls Basketball fights through life obstacles as family

A year ago, following 17 rounds of chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer Halley was declared cancer free. Now it's back and it's spread to her liver and spine. (Photo source: WLOX)

It's all about family for the Pass Christian Girls Basketball team.

"We're like cousins, family, sisters, and we just click," said Cayla Obillo, Pass Christian Junior.

For head coach Greta Ainsworth it's all about family as well.

"My family means everything," said Ainsworth.

At the beginning of the season, Ainsworth brought her daughter and former player Breanna Halley to help with the team.

"I love coaching and I've always wanted to learn, and I knew that I wanted to learn from the best since day one," Halley said. "It was just so exciting that I got to learn from my mother."

Unfortunately, for the last few weeks, the spot on the bench next to Ainsworth was empty after her 26-year old daughter learned she was dealing with cancer for the second time.

"The first thing you think of is it's not fair," Ainsworth said.

A year ago, following 17 rounds of chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer Halley was declared cancer free. Now it's back and it's spread to her liver and spine.

But Friday on Senior night Halley returned to the court with her team, no other place she'd rather be.

"That's what drives me every day is to see them and be able to sit on the bench with them because I miss it so much," Halley said. "I need them just as much as they think they need me."

During game nights the Lady Pirates feel more motivation now than ever to play well, not for themselves, but to lift the spirits of both their coaches.

"She told us to fight for her because she's fighting on the other side," Obillo said. "We fight for her, and we play for her."

Like her players, Coach Ainsworth has seen her daughter fight before and knows she can do it again.

"She's always been a fighter," Ainsworth said. "When I coached her, she defended some of the biggest girls on the floor. And I know that it's in God's hands, and we have the faith that he's going to get us through this.

Despite the obstacles, it's been a remarkable season for the Lady Pirates. Pass Christian goes into next week's district tournament as the top seed and host team.

The team closed their regular season with a loss to the West Harrison Girls Basketball team. The final score was 35-32.

