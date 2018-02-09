Biloxi police respond to victim suffering gunshot wound to leg - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi police respond to victim suffering gunshot wound to leg

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Police are currently on the scene and investigating. (Photo source: WLOX) Police are currently on the scene and investigating. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Biloxi police units responded to a wooded area north of US 90 in the area of the 2000 block of Beach in reference to a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.  

Officers say the victim suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was treated and released.

Police say they have identified a suspect during the investigation, and a firearm has been recovered.

Police were on the scene and are currently investigating.

We will update the story as more details become available.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident or any other incident should contact the Biloxi the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641.

