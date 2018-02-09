Biloxi police investigating incident east of Beauvoir Road, possible shooting

Police are currently on the scene and investigating. (Photo source: WLOX)

Biloxi police officers are currently investigating an incident that happened in a wooded area just east of Beauvoir Street where a man may have been shot.

Police are still investigating exactly what happened, but Major Christopher De Back said it may have been an incident between a homeless man and a group traveling in what officers say may be a ford truck with 2 females and 2 males. Police aren't sure if there was an altercation.

Major De Back says the homeless man may have been shot in the leg, but there were no life-threatening injuries.

Police were on the scene and are currently investigating.

We will update the story as more details become available.

