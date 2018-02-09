Page 13: Big honor for Coast brewmaster - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Page 13: Big honor for Coast brewmaster

"First thing in the morning we want to do is our sensory analysis of our tanks. That's when we do it because your palate will always be sharpest first thing in the morning," Reese said. (Photo source: WLOX) "First thing in the morning we want to do is our sensory analysis of our tanks. That's when we do it because your palate will always be sharpest first thing in the morning," Reese said. (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

The craft brewery business is booming in Mississippi. Five microbreweries now operate on the Coast. The Brewmaster at Chandeleur Brewing Company in downtown Gulfport is now included in this select group.

Brewmaster Dave Reese finds himself very busy at the brewing company. The vats are filled with original craft beer, and Reece is testing and tasting the product. All of this is part of his regular morning routine at the brewery.

 "First thing in the morning we want to do is our sensory analysis of our tanks. That's when we do it because your palate will always be sharpest first thing in the morning," Reese said.

The brewmaster says making craft beer is part art and part science. Reese has to check and double check everything from temperature to the ingredient levels, to carbonation.

"Carbonation is very important to beer. It's going to deliver the head or the foam to the beer which gives you the aroma and the flavor," said Reese.

Reese has been brewing beer for more than a decade. He has become what is called the first advanced Cicerone in Mississippi and one of only 78 brewmasters in the world to hold that honor.


That certification is the equivalent to an advanced Sommelier in the wine-world meaning Reese must have knowledge of global beer styles, be familiar with beer history, and have knowledge of ingredients and the brewing process. Reece must also know certain factors like how to properly pour a beer and how to pair beers with food.

"There are different levels of flavor that we can compare with so many aspects of food," Reese said.

There are now 5 microbreweries on the Gulf Coast and Brewmaster Dave Reese's prestigious certification is another sign of how the craft beer industry is growing in South Mississippi.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Pass Christian Girls Basketball fights through life obstacles as family

    Pass Christian Girls Basketball fights through life obstacles as family

    Friday, February 9 2018 9:55 PM EST2018-02-10 02:55:45 GMT
    A year ago, following 17 rounds of chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer Halley was declared cancer free. Now it's back and it's spread to her liver and spine. (Photo source: WLOX)A year ago, following 17 rounds of chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer Halley was declared cancer free. Now it's back and it's spread to her liver and spine. (Photo source: WLOX)

    It's all about family for the Pass Christian Girls Basketball team. "We're like cousins, family, sisters, and we just click," said Cayla Obillo, Pass Christian Junior

    More >>

    It's all about family for the Pass Christian Girls Basketball team. "We're like cousins, family, sisters, and we just click," said Cayla Obillo, Pass Christian Junior

    More >>

  • Biloxi police investigating incident east of Beauvoir Road, possible shooting

    Biloxi police investigating incident east of Beauvoir Road, possible shooting

    Friday, February 9 2018 9:27 PM EST2018-02-10 02:27:27 GMT
    Police are currently on the scene and investigating. (Photo source: WLOX)Police are currently on the scene and investigating. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Biloxi police officers are currently investigating an incident that happened in a wooded area just east of Beauvoir Street where a man may have been shot. 

    More >>

    Biloxi police officers are currently investigating an incident that happened in a wooded area just east of Beauvoir Street where a man may have been shot. 

    More >>

  • Page 13: Big honor for Coast brewmaster

    Page 13: Big honor for Coast brewmaster

    Friday, February 9 2018 9:09 PM EST2018-02-10 02:09:10 GMT
    "First thing in the morning we want to do is our sensory analysis of our tanks. That's when we do it because your palate will always be sharpest first thing in the morning," Reese said. (Photo source: WLOX)"First thing in the morning we want to do is our sensory analysis of our tanks. That's when we do it because your palate will always be sharpest first thing in the morning," Reese said. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The craft brewery business is booming in Mississippi. Five microbreweries now operate on the Coast. The Brewmaster at Chandeleur Brewing Company in downtown Gulfport is now included in this select group.

    More >>

    The craft brewery business is booming in Mississippi. Five microbreweries now operate on the Coast. The Brewmaster at Chandeleur Brewing Company in downtown Gulfport is now included in this select group.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly