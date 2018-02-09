USAF Honor Guard Drill Team unveils 2018 routine

Keesler Air Force Base was quite busy Friday as the Honor Guard Drill Team unveiled its 2018 routine. (Photo source: WLOX)

Keesler Air Force Base was quite busy Friday as the Honor Guard Drill Team unveiled its 2018 routine.

The team said their mission is to recruit, retain and inspire.

Approximately 30 highly trained men have been working for four weeks on weapon maneuvers, tosses, and exchanges. They make it look easy, but it’s not.

The weapon used weighs 12 pounds.

“We call it 'beast' where you hit the weapon pretty much as hard as you can to make that loud pop sound. So, the damage they do to their hands is somewhat unbearable. We’re in the hospital quite a lot getting ibuprofen, getting iced up,” said Captain Riley Platt.

He’s the commander of the USAF Honor Guard Drill Team.

Captain Platt has been part of the Honor Guard Drill Team for about six months. He said a performance like the one they put on Friday doesn't happen often.

“There's been a trend in the past where when we unveil this routine there's one or two drops. It's always painful to see that. But this is the first year in a few years where we have not dropped and the performance was absolutely flawless,” said Platt.



The moves include bayonets coming very close to the team.

But when it's all said and done, these men inspired a new class of airmen.



"Although I am in Honor Guard, and I am on drill team, a lot of my older guys inspire me to be more like them,” said Airman First Class Brasfield.

Family members were encouraged to come out and attend Friday’s event.

The team will now head home to Washington, DC. They expect to travel around the country, even the world, showing off their new routine.

The United States Air Force Honor Guard is open to men and women.

