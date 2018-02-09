Biloxi police arrest man who they say stole from a Biloxi work vehicle

Looper’s bond was set for $50,000. He was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. (Photo source: Biloxi Police Department)

Biloxi police arrested Les Demarquis Looper, 48, of Biloxi for Auto Burglary Friday.

Police say a patrol officer was patrolling the 200 block of Lameuse Street when he observed Looper standing an entrance to a closed business. Police say when Looper’s pockets were checked they found stolen items from a City of Biloxi work vehicle.

The work vehicle was parked less than a block away on Esters Boulevard in Biloxi.

Looper’s bond was set at $50,000. He was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident or any other incident should contact the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641.

