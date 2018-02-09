Resurrection basketball players lend a hand at Our Daily Bread

Some Resurrection Catholic High School basketball players got to practice a different kind of teamwork Friday volunteering at Our Daily Bread in Pascagoula. (Photo source: WLOX)

Taking time to give to those in need... That's what a group of high school athletes did Friday in Pascagoula.

A handful of basketball players got to practice a different kind of teamwork at Our Daily Bread in Pascagoula. The guys from Resurrection Catholic High School spent lunch feeding a room full of people looking for a hot meal.

Not only did they volunteer to fix plates, but they also spent time cleaning up around the property.

Coach Andrew Perkens says this taught his players an important lesson.

"We always talk about being a team member and so we wanted to give back to the community and give back to the ones that are unfortunate. And we wanted to just say thank you that we were able to come out today," Perkens said.

Our Daily Bread on Old Mobile Highway is always looking for volunteers and donations. If you'd like to help, call (228) 769-7510.

