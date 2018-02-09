Dry times, wet times, and fun times this weekend

Mother nature is in the Mardi Gras spirit and will bring a parade of showers and thunderstorms to the Gulf coast this weekend. But, don’t cancel your plans just yet.

With so many parades happening, the odds of one getting rained on are pretty good. However, we are not expecting widespread heavy rain all day.



The weather pattern is set up to bring us off and on periods of showers, some heavy throughout Saturday and Sunday.

As the weekend unfolds, an upper-level low pressure system over Mexico will break apart and send pieces of itself riding across the jet stream which is positioned over the Gulf Coast. With each wave of energy, the chance for showers will increase. Models have a difficult time fine-tuning the timing on these features. So, getting an exact time on when showers will arrive at your place is a difficult task.

Pesky upper-low over Mexico will break up and send pieces of itself streaming along the Gulf coast this weekend to bring waves of off and on showers. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/EWKYBp0ldX — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) February 9, 2018

There may be just enough energy on Saturday for one or two of those thunderstorms to become strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined south Mississippi in a Marginal Risk for severe storms. While this is the lower end on the probability scale, severe weather can happen in these lower risk days.

Can't rule out a strong to severe storm Saturday across southeast LA and south MS. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/p0hiWp3GjL — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) February 9, 2018





