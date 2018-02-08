Vigil held in honor of man gunned down during Super Bowl party

Before his death, Fabian Dailey was planning a surprise proposal to his girlfriend for Valentine's Day. (Photo source: WLOX)

Many in Moss Point are still grieving after a deadly home invasion Sunday. Thursday, a gathering took place with close friends and relatives in Moss Point to remember 50-year-old Fabian Dailey, who was shot and killed during a Super Bowl party.

The reality Fabian Dailey is no longer alive is a hard pill to swallow. Those who knew him reflected on the life they said was taken too soon.

"I'm just going to miss him at every basketball game cheering for me and me and my team," said Bre'Anna Lofton.

Posters show handwritten messages to the 50-year-old, who loved to shell out advice.

"He's just a regular. He comes in all the time drinks coffee. He always stressed the importance of treating people fair, doing people right," said Brooklyn Bennett, who works at Waffle House.

"He would try to encourage me about me and my wife and the encouragement he was doing it would happen the way he said it would happen," said Dailey's friend, Albert Webster.

People cried tears of grief but would smile thinking of how he would make them laugh.

"When you come into Fabian's presence there wasn't a dull moment. He's gonna keep you laughing. If you needed something he was going to help you out," said one lady.

"He taught me how to be goofy. He taught me how to struggle, but know how to still smile in the end," said Dailey's niece, Latreka Dailey.

Before his death, Dailey was planning a surprise proposal to his girlfriend for Valentine's Day. It's a plan that will, now, never happen.

"Before it even happened early that day he also told me he loved me," said Dailey's girlfriend, Christina Lofton.

The heart-wrenching tribute ended with a cry for more people to get involved in their community.

"I'm asking every man out here that even in my age range or older, man, let's step up. Let's police. Let's help Moss Point because they need help," said one man.

The suspects in this shooting are still on the run. The FBI has taken over the investigation. According to officials, it's because that agency has more resources to help solve the crime.

Anyone with tips about the suspects is asked to pick up the phone and call (228) 769-7920.

