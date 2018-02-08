Long Beach considering tax discounts to encourage beach front development

Next week the city is holding a work session to talk about implementing an ad valorem tax exemption for properties on Hwy. 90. (Photo source: WLOX)

Long Beach city leaders are working to turn empty lots along the beachfront into construction sites.

Mayor George Bass said the previous tax abatement program expired at the end of last year. Now the Mayor would like to see new tax incentives set up similar to other cities on the Coast to attract commercial and residential development.

"We're hoping that we can entice developers to come here and start putting back on our beachfront," Bass said. "There's certainly some businesses that could come in that wouldn't require a tax abatement, but those that do we want to be able to use this as an enticement for them to come in."

The tax abatement work session is scheduled for Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.

