Pearl River Co. deputies say they are searching for man regardin - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Pearl River Co. deputies say they are searching for man regarding burglary

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Connect
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office at 601-795-2241. (Photo source: Pearl River Co. Sheriff's Department) Anyone with information is asked to call the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office at 601-795-2241. (Photo source: Pearl River Co. Sheriff's Department)
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Pearl River County deputies are looking for Dennis “DJ” Henley.

Deputies say Henley is wanted in connection with a residential burglary that occurred in late 2017 in the Barth community in Pearl River County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office at 601-795-2241.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly