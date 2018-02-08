Pearl River Co. deputies say they are searching for man regarding burglary

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office at 601-795-2241. (Photo source: Pearl River Co. Sheriff's Department)

Pearl River County deputies are looking for Dennis “DJ” Henley.

Deputies say Henley is wanted in connection with a residential burglary that occurred in late 2017 in the Barth community in Pearl River County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office at 601-795-2241.

