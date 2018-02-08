Pearl River Co. deputies captured man regarding burglary

Henley is currently at the Pearl River County Jail awaiting his initial appearance in court. (Photo source: Pearl River Co. Sheriff's Office)

Henley was captured after deputies received information from the community. (Photo source: Pearl River Co. Sheriff's Office)

Pearl River County deputies have located and captured Dennis "DJ" Henley. Deputies say they were able to capture Henley due to information from the public.

Deputies say they were searching for Henley regarding his connection with a residential burglary that occurred in late 2017 in the Barth community in Pearl River County.

Henley is currently at the Pearl River County Jail awaiting his initial appearance in court.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office assisted the Pearl County Sheriff's Office in this case.

