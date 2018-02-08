Biloxi police arrest man after they say he attempted to lead them on a chase

The man was arrested and taken into police custody. His identity has not been released. (Photo source: WLOX)

Biloxi police say they arrested a man on the corner of Anniston Ave and Farrell Blvd in Gulfport after the man reportedly attempted to lead officers on a chase.

Major Christopher Deback described the incident as a “minor pursuit”.

Police pursuit started in Biloxi and ended on Anniston Ave. in Gulfport. The suspect fled on foot before being apprehended. The suspect was taken to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/cicnbCK9qR — Hugh Keeton (@HughKeeton) February 9, 2018

Major Deback said an officer attempted to pull a man over for reckless driving, and the man would not stop.

Witness Carolyn Woodcock described what she saw at the scene, “He decided to pull into these people’s yard. The cop told him to get on the ground. He turned around and ran into the backyard. The cop chased him repeatedly telling him to get down.”

The man was arrested and taken into police custody. His identity has not been released.

Major Deback said officers are investigating this as a possible DUI.

Police are still investigating.

