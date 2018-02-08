Ocean Springs prepares for night parade

The City of Ocean Spring is preparing for its annual night parade. Hosted each year by Ocean Springs Carnival Association, this year's parade is set to roll at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9 through the streets of downtown. City workers will start putting out barricades at 8 a.m. Friday along the parade route, and streets will be blocked off and closed later in the day around 6 p.m.

The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is predicting isolated storms in the area Friday evening, which will become more widespread throughout the night. But so far, no plans have been announced to cancel or reschedule the parade. If any changes are made, WLOX will notify you through our digital and social platforms.

The parade will leave Front Beach Road, heading north on Porter Avenue until it reaches Washington Avenue. There, it will head north to Government Street and continue east, stopping at Ocean Springs Upper Elementary School.

Streets that will be closed for the parade include:

Porter Avenue, from the Ocean Springs Yacht Club to Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Porter Avenue to Government Street

Government Street, from Washington Avenue to Holcomb Boulevard

As always, parking on private property will not be allowed. The city says towing will be a last resort measure, done only after all attempts are made to contact the vehicle's owner. However, if the owner can't be found, the vehicle will be towed.

Southbound traffic on Washington Avenue from Hwy. 90 will be re-routed via Desoto Street.Roads will reopen after the parade and at the discretion of the Ocean Springs Police Department.

According to the city, anything within the area of the Porter Avenue Infrastructure Improvement Project that is marked with barricades or safety fencing must be observed with caution for the public’s safety.

