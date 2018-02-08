Ocean Springs prepares for night parade - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Ocean Springs prepares for night parade

By Lindsay Knowles, Producer
Connect
Crowds filled downtown Ocean Springs last year for the carnival association's annual night parade. (Source: WLOX) Crowds filled downtown Ocean Springs last year for the carnival association's annual night parade. (Source: WLOX)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

The City of Ocean Spring is preparing for its annual night parade. Hosted each year by Ocean Springs Carnival Association, this year's parade is set to roll at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9 through the streets of downtown. City workers will start putting out barricades at 8 a.m. Friday along the parade route, and streets will be blocked off and closed later in the day around 6 p.m.

 The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is predicting isolated storms in the area Friday evening, which will become more widespread throughout the night. But so far, no plans have been announced to cancel or reschedule the parade. If any changes are made, WLOX will notify you through our digital and social platforms.

The parade will leave Front Beach Road, heading north on Porter Avenue until it reaches Washington Avenue. There, it will head north to Government Street and continue east, stopping at Ocean Springs Upper Elementary School. 

Streets that will be closed for the parade include:

  • Porter Avenue, from the Ocean Springs Yacht Club to Washington Avenue
  • Washington Avenue, from Porter Avenue to Government Street
  • Government Street, from Washington Avenue to Holcomb Boulevard

As always, parking on private property will not be allowed. The city says towing will be a last resort measure, done only after all attempts are made to contact the vehicle's owner. However, if the owner can't be found, the vehicle will be towed.

Southbound traffic on Washington Avenue from Hwy. 90 will be re-routed via Desoto Street.Roads will reopen after the parade and at the discretion of the Ocean Springs Police Department. 

According to the city, anything within the area of the Porter Avenue Infrastructure Improvement Project that is marked with barricades or safety fencing must be observed with caution for the public’s safety. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Dow industrials drop another 1,000 points as selling spreads

    Dow industrials drop another 1,000 points as selling spreads

    Thursday, February 8 2018 10:41 AM EST2018-02-08 15:41:25 GMT
    Thursday, February 8 2018 6:14 PM EST2018-02-08 23:14:15 GMT

    US stocks take more losses as banks and industrial companies decline following losses in the final minutes of trading a day ago.

    More >>

    US stocks take more losses as banks and industrial companies decline following losses in the final minutes of trading a day ago.

    More >>

  • Ocean Springs prepares for night parade

    Ocean Springs prepares for night parade

    Thursday, February 8 2018 6:04 PM EST2018-02-08 23:04:33 GMT
    Crowds filled downtown Ocean Springs last year for the carnival association's annual night parade. (Source: WLOX)Crowds filled downtown Ocean Springs last year for the carnival association's annual night parade. (Source: WLOX)

    The City of Ocean Spring is preparing for its annual night parade. Hosted each year by Ocean Springs Carnival Association, this year's parade is set to roll at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9 through the streets of downtown. 

    More >>

    The City of Ocean Spring is preparing for its annual night parade. Hosted each year by Ocean Springs Carnival Association, this year's parade is set to roll at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9 through the streets of downtown. 

    More >>

  • Biloxi police holding fundraiser for officer in need

    Biloxi police holding fundraiser for officer in need

    Thursday, February 8 2018 5:50 PM EST2018-02-08 22:50:52 GMT
    Proceeds will go toward retired officer Mitch Roberts' stroke recovery efforts. Roberts served with Biloxi police for 21 years. (Photo Source: BPD)Proceeds will go toward retired officer Mitch Roberts' stroke recovery efforts. Roberts served with Biloxi police for 21 years. (Photo Source: BPD)

    The Biloxi Police Department will be serving meals to raise money for retired officer Mitch Roberts, who is recovering from a stroke.

    More >>

    The Biloxi Police Department will be serving meals to raise money for retired officer Mitch Roberts, who is recovering from a stroke.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly