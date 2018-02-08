Biloxi police holding fundraiser for officer in need

Proceeds will go toward retired officer Mitch Roberts' stroke recovery efforts. Roberts served with Biloxi police for 21 years. (Photo Source: BPD)

The Biloxi Police Department will be serving meals to raise money for retired officer Mitch Roberts, who is recovering from a stroke.

Plates of red beans and rice with sausage and salad will be served for lunch on Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Each plate will cost $7. Those interested can dine at the West End Hose Company No. 3, the Biloxi Fire Museum on Howard Ave.

Orders can also be picked up or delivered.

Roberts served as a patrolman in the Biloxi Police Department from 1994 through 2015.

Biloxi Police Chief John Miller says Roberts played a vital role in Katrina recovery operations.

“Mitch was instrumental in setting up and running our logistical support center in the weeks and months after Katrina,” Miller said. “We had commandeered Nativity Elementary School, adjacent to the police station, and it served as a place for meals, for accepting and dispersing supplies and for a variety of purposes in those hectic days. Mitch is the guy who was in charge of the equipment. He could fix the generator, or the air conditioner, and essentially keep the lights on.

Miller noted, “I understand Mitch is indeed recovering from the stroke, but I understand he’s moving slow and having difficulty getting around. This is a great chance for the community to help defray his medical expenses, and we hope a good number of people are able to turn out or will call in an order. We can and will deliver.”

To place an order in advance or schedule a delivery, call the department’s Community Relations Division at 228-385-3033.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.